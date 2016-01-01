Dr. Sara Dupuis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupuis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Dupuis, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Dupuis, PHD is a Psychologist in East Lansing, MI.
Dr. Dupuis works at
Locations
Dr Lori Naughton Psy D PC1422 W Saginaw St, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 944-4232
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Dupuis, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1659518629
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dupuis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dupuis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupuis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dupuis works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupuis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupuis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupuis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupuis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.