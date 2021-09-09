Sara Dowling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Dowling, PA
Sara Dowling, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Columbia Presbyterian Med Ctr177 Fort Washington Ave Bldg 7GN, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 342-3622
Well trained, thorough and complete. Even called to follow up on me.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1346594579
Sara Dowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sara Dowling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Dowling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Dowling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Dowling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.