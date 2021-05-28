Sara Dominic is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Dominic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Dominic
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sara Dominic is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Sara Dominic works at
Locations
-
1
New Tampa Internal Medicine PA17417 Bridge Hill Ct, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 972-7900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Dominic?
I have had multiple visits with Sara over the last year. My family has also seen her. She is the most caring, patient and "real" (Dr.) we have ever had. She is a human and speaks on the Dr level, but she also shows compassion for her patients that is rare in the medical field. She is a whole person "healer" in the medical field. Literally, i trust my life in her hands and i've never felt this way about a medical professional before. Unreal is the word i use to describe her practice of the Medical Arts.
About Sara Dominic
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801336920
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Dominic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Dominic accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Dominic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Dominic works at
3 patients have reviewed Sara Dominic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Dominic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Dominic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Dominic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.