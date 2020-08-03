Sara Dion, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Dion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Dion, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sara Dion, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NH.
Sara Dion works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rochester Hill Family Practice245 Rochester Hill Rd Ste 1A, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 335-2401
-
2
Portsmouth Office330 Borthwick Ave Ste 311, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 433-2488
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Dion?
My day became a patient about two weeks ago. Sara was the first Doctor that listened to my dads complaints. I can’t thank her enough. The medication she prescribed worked like a charm. My dad is feeling like himself again. I would recommend her to any person looking for a PCP
About Sara Dion, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1154970093
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Dion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Dion works at
Sara Dion has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Dion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Dion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Dion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.