Sara Dion, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sara Dion, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NH. 

Sara Dion works at ROCHESTER HILL FAMILY PRACTICE in Rochester, NH with other offices in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester Hill Family Practice
    245 Rochester Hill Rd Ste 1A, Rochester, NH 03867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 335-2401
    Portsmouth Office
    330 Borthwick Ave Ste 311, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 433-2488

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 03, 2020
My day became a patient about two weeks ago. Sara was the first Doctor that listened to my dads complaints. I can’t thank her enough. The medication she prescribed worked like a charm. My dad is feeling like himself again. I would recommend her to any person looking for a PCP
Nancy Roy — Aug 03, 2020
About Sara Dion, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154970093
Frequently Asked Questions

