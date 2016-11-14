Dr. Sara Deutsch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Deutsch, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sara Deutsch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bronx, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3736 Henry Hudson Pkwy Ste 206, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (914) 965-3501
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Considerate. Listens attentively Non robotic answers.
About Dr. Sara Deutsch, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982790127
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deutsch accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
