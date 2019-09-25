Sara Cornell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Cornell, PSY
Overview
Sara Cornell, PSY is a Psychologist in Pocono Lake, PA.
Locations
- 1 906 Route 940, Pocono Lake, PA 18347 Directions (570) 643-0222
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing her for quite a few years and she's amazing at what she does. She is straight forward and is very easy to talk to.
About Sara Cornell, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1285851576
