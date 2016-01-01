Sara Chase, LP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Chase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Chase, LP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sara Chase, LP is a Clinical Psychologist in Novi, MI.
Locations
Abaris Behavorial Health40000 Grand River Ave Ste 306, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 426-9900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Sara Chase, LP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1952420788
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Chase has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Chase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Sara Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Chase.
