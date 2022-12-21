Sara M Brown, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara M Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara M Brown, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Sara M Brown, LMHC is a Psychologist in Warwick, RI.
Sara M Brown works at
Central Office1345 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 287-5291Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 8:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
From our first appointment I have felt so supported and heard by Sara. Coming into her practice after having a negative past experience elsewhere left me hesitant, but from the beginning she has shown that she is really there to help. She is truly someone who listens and guides without judgment and has such a genuine, warm personality! She has pushed me to make improvements in my life and has helped me see my own strengths and I am so grateful!
- Psychology
- English
- 1558659623
