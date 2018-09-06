Dr. Sara Brigman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brigman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Brigman, OD
Overview
Dr. Sara Brigman, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Brigman works at
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Vision Center3910 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 799-0220
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brigman?
I have never had an eye doctor so dedicated into getting it right the first time, and she does.
About Dr. Sara Brigman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1710970165
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Va Medical Center
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
Dr. Brigman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brigman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Brigman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brigman works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brigman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brigman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brigman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.