Sara Briggs, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Briggs, PA-C
Overview
Sara Briggs, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ.
Sara Briggs works at
Locations
-
1
Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.3126 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 874-2040
-
2
Foothills Orthopaedic Specialists PC3135 E Lincoln Dr Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 252-3829
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Briggs?
I was injured and in the hospital when I first met Sara. She was great. She explained what her purpose was, what they were looking at, what the plans for my care was going to be and what we should be looking at and for in the future. Excellent care giver. If I could recommend her and the team to anyone I would. I would call her a friend for the way I was treated and the care I was given. Thank you very much, doesn't say enough for the way I feel. Very grateful.
About Sara Briggs, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518116656
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Briggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Briggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Briggs works at
2 patients have reviewed Sara Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Briggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.