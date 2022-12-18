Sara Blankenship, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Blankenship, FNP
Overview
Sara Blankenship, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Locations
WK Pierremont Family Physicians1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, listens, hears, & focuses. Appropriate amount of time to address your needs & explain options & her suggestions. Sarah nor her team ever make me feel rushed or uncomfortable. Follows up as appropriate. Profesional yet personable. Easy to contact via call to nurse or patient portal. No long waits for appointment or in office. Telemed options are great. A wonderful medical practice with true caring skilled individuals
About Sara Blankenship, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
Sara Blankenship has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sara Blankenship using Healthline FindCare.
Sara Blankenship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Sara Blankenship. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Blankenship.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Blankenship, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Blankenship appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.