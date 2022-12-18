See All Family Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Sara Blankenship, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Sara Blankenship, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sara Blankenship, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Sara Blankenship works at WK Pierremont Family Physicians in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Pierremont Family Physicians
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sara Blankenship?

Dec 18, 2022
Caring, listens, hears, & focuses. Appropriate amount of time to address your needs & explain options & her suggestions. Sarah nor her team ever make me feel rushed or uncomfortable. Follows up as appropriate. Profesional yet personable. Easy to contact via call to nurse or patient portal. No long waits for appointment or in office. Telemed options are great. A wonderful medical practice with true caring skilled individuals
JMc — Dec 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sara Blankenship, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Sara Blankenship, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sara Blankenship to family and friends

Sara Blankenship's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sara Blankenship

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara Blankenship, FNP.

About Sara Blankenship, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811518780
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sara Blankenship, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sara Blankenship has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Sara Blankenship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sara Blankenship works at WK Pierremont Family Physicians in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Sara Blankenship’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Sara Blankenship. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Blankenship.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Blankenship, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Blankenship appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Sara Blankenship, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.