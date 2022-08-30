Sara Marietta, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Marietta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Marietta, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sara Marietta, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tipp City, OH.
Locations
Hyatt Family Care450 N Hyatt St Ste 202, Tipp City, OH 45371 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Always well taken care of , answer all my questions , treated very good. Thanks to all the staff
About Sara Marietta, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Marietta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sara Marietta using Healthline FindCare.
Sara Marietta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
142 patients have reviewed Sara Marietta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Marietta.
