Sara Bennett, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Bennett, FNP
Overview
Sara Bennett, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
Sara Bennett works at
Locations
-
1
EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Glen Meade Ob Gyn PA1809 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-2989
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Bennett?
About Sara Bennett, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1629589064
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Bennett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sara Bennett using Healthline FindCare.
Sara Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Bennett works at
3 patients have reviewed Sara Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.