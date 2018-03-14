Sara Barris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Barris, PSY
Overview
Sara Barris, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Forest Hills, NY.
Locations
- 1 10923 71st Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-0932
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Barris to have a lot of wisdom and authentic caring for her patients. Its seems like this is not just a job, but a calling.
About Sara Barris, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
