See All Counselors in Columbus, OH
Sara Auman, RN Icon-share Share Profile

Sara Auman, RN

Counseling
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sara Auman, RN is a Counselor in Columbus, OH. 

Sara Auman works at Shannon and Associates in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Joshua Stokes, BA
Joshua Stokes, BA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Shannon and Associates
    1155 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 299-0992

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sara Auman?

Mar 23, 2017
Sara is thoughtful, calm, inciteful and kind. She is very pleasant and good non-judgmental listener. Not afraid to give advice that is maybe not what you want to her. I went for several years but am no longer able to see her due to insurance change. My evaluation is based on several years of recents, but not current.
Columbus, OH — Mar 23, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sara Auman, RN
How would you rate your experience with Sara Auman, RN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sara Auman to family and friends

Sara Auman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sara Auman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara Auman, RN.

About Sara Auman, RN

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043353154
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sara Auman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sara Auman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sara Auman works at Shannon and Associates in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Sara Auman’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Sara Auman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Auman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Auman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Auman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Sara Auman, RN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.