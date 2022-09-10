See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Saoirse Owens, CRNP is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Saoirse Owens works at Sleep Disorders Center in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep Disorders Center
    211 S 9th St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Sleep Disorders Center
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 476 ratings
Patient Ratings (476)
5 Star
(383)
4 Star
(76)
3 Star
(9)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Saoirse Owens, CRNP

Specialties
  • Sleep Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710167929
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Saoirse Owens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Saoirse Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Saoirse Owens works at Sleep Disorders Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Saoirse Owens’s profile.

476 patients have reviewed Saoirse Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saoirse Owens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Saoirse Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Saoirse Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

