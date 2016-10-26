Dr. Bentivegna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santo Bentivegna, PHD
Overview
Dr. Santo Bentivegna, PHD is a Psychologist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Bentivegna works at
Locations
Roche Biomedical Laboratories Inc780 BLOSSOM RD, Rochester, NY 14610 Directions (585) 288-2420
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My main problem with Bentivegna is that their are not 100's more like him. He is the best of the best in every way, shape and form. He will get to the bottom of any problem.
About Dr. Santo Bentivegna, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1811922180
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bentivegna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentivegna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentivegna.
