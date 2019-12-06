Santa Guerra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Santa Guerra, PA
Offers telehealth
Santa Guerra, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sarasota, FL.
Santa Guerra works at
Max Health5831 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 210, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 379-8481Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
She was determined to find the answer to my health issues & what is best for me as an individual patient. Her knowledge of all aspects of health issues was impressive, & because of this I the patient became more aware of what was needed to care for myself also. I have recommended her to several people , due to their frustration with their unresolved health issues, such as mine. I believe she treats all patients the same as I described which I received with every appointment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710121678
Santa Guerra accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Santa Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Santa Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Santa Guerra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Santa Guerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Santa Guerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.