See All Physicians Assistants in Sarasota, FL
Santa Guerra, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Santa Guerra, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Santa Guerra, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sarasota, FL. 

Santa Guerra works at Max Health in Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Max Health
    5831 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 210, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 379-8481
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Santa Guerra?

    Dec 06, 2019
    She was determined to find the answer to my health issues & what is best for me as an individual patient. Her knowledge of all aspects of health issues was impressive, & because of this I the patient became more aware of what was needed to care for myself also. I have recommended her to several people , due to their frustration with their unresolved health issues, such as mine. I believe she treats all patients the same as I described which I received with every appointment.
    Joyce A Giquinto — Dec 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Santa Guerra, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Santa Guerra, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Santa Guerra to family and friends

    Santa Guerra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Santa Guerra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Santa Guerra, PA.

    About Santa Guerra, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710121678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Santa Guerra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Santa Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Santa Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Santa Guerra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Santa Guerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Santa Guerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Santa Guerra, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.