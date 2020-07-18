See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Sangini Patel, PA-C

Dermatology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sangini Patel, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. 

Sangini Patel works at Illinois Dermatology Institute in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Dermatology Institute
    25 E Washington St Ste 1221, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 585-7299
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Chemical Peel
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 18, 2020
Sangini is extremely knowledgeable and never tries to sell you on anything you don’t need. Everything she recommends generates natural results
— Jul 18, 2020
About Sangini Patel, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154459246
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sangini Patel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sangini Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sangini Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sangini Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sangini Patel works at Illinois Dermatology Institute in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Sangini Patel’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Sangini Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sangini Patel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sangini Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sangini Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

