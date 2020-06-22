See All Nurse Practitioners in Cuba, NY
Sandy Jackson Icon-share Share Profile

Sandy Jackson

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sandy Jackson is a Nurse Practitioner in Cuba, NY. 

Sandy Jackson works at Olean Medical Group in Cuba, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medical Health of Alfred Pllc
    14 Center St, Cuba, NY 14727 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 968-3210
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sandy Jackson?

    Jun 22, 2020
    I've known Sandy for many years. She is amazing. Sandy is easy to talk to and does not rush you out the door. Keep up the great work.
    Michelle — Jun 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sandy Jackson
    How would you rate your experience with Sandy Jackson?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sandy Jackson to family and friends

    Sandy Jackson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sandy Jackson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sandy Jackson.

    About Sandy Jackson

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043671530
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandy Jackson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandy Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandy Jackson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandy Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandy Jackson works at Olean Medical Group in Cuba, NY. View the full address on Sandy Jackson’s profile.

    Sandy Jackson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandy Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandy Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandy Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sandy Jackson?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.