Sandy Jackson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandy Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandy Jackson
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sandy Jackson is a Nurse Practitioner in Cuba, NY.
Sandy Jackson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Medical Health of Alfred Pllc14 Center St, Cuba, NY 14727 Directions (585) 968-3210
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandy Jackson?
I've known Sandy for many years. She is amazing. Sandy is easy to talk to and does not rush you out the door. Keep up the great work.
About Sandy Jackson
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043671530
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandy Jackson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sandy Jackson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandy Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandy Jackson works at
Sandy Jackson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandy Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandy Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandy Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.