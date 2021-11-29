Sandy Bhargava, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandy Bhargava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandy Bhargava, MS
Overview
Sandy Bhargava, MS is a Counselor in Anchorage, AK.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1600 A St Ste 104, Anchorage, AK 99501 Directions (907) 272-5500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandy Bhargava?
Sandy provides EMDR for trauma resolution and couple's counseling. She expects you to direct the treatment/sessions. I was hesitant at first with her because I didn't understand that. Given that she is able to do EMDR remotely, that was decisive for me. Also, while other practitioners spend a long time on assessment, she dives right into EMDR treatment. The couple's counseling approach has also been helpful in establishing safety and reciprocity in communication.
About Sandy Bhargava, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1710083167
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandy Bhargava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sandy Bhargava accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandy Bhargava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sandy Bhargava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandy Bhargava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandy Bhargava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandy Bhargava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.