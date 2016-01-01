Sandralee Foley, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandralee Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandralee Foley, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sandralee Foley, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Sandralee Foley works at
Locations
Neuropsychiatric Institute4107 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 636-8811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Sandralee Foley, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1578861134
Education & Certifications
- San Diego State University
