See All Counselors in Mesa, AZ
Sandra Tursini, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Sandra Tursini, LPC

Counseling
2 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sandra Tursini, LPC is a Counselor in Mesa, AZ. 

Sandra Tursini works at Desert Behavioral Health, PC in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Behavioral Health, PC
    2500 S Power Rd Bldg 4, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 839-4620
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sandra Tursini?

    Feb 14, 2019
    She has a lot of life experience. She is understanding. The only negative is she is too focused on the time you need to end your session. Spends about 5 to 10 minutes using the credit card machine for copay. (Machine may need to be replaced or have it by the office assistance desk)
    Mesa — Feb 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sandra Tursini, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Sandra Tursini, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sandra Tursini to family and friends

    Sandra Tursini's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sandra Tursini

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sandra Tursini, LPC.

    About Sandra Tursini, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174790877
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Tursini, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Tursini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra Tursini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Tursini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Tursini works at Desert Behavioral Health, PC in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Sandra Tursini’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Sandra Tursini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Tursini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Tursini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Tursini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sandra Tursini, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.