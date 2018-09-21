Sandra Steele, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Steele, NP
Overview
Sandra Steele, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Sandra Steele works at
Locations
Richmond Office425 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220 Directions (804) 358-9477
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Sandra for the past seven years and I would not want to see anyone else. She is very through in addressing my needs and takes time explaining what questions I may have pertaining to the health plan that we develop. I truly enjoy having her as my practioner.
About Sandra Steele, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1114171162
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Steele has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Steele accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Sandra Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Steele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.