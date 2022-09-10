Dr. Spender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Spender, OD
Dr. Sandra Spender, OD is an Optometrist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Costco Pharmacy #933250 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403 Directions (561) 622-9985
- Aetna
Found a problem and got me into a specialist same day. Very thorough. Don’t be put off about the location.
- Optometry
- English
- 1891837340
Dr. Spender accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spender. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spender.
