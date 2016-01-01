See All Dermatologists in Tampa, FL
Sandra Snyder, PA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Sandra Snyder, PA

Dermatology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sandra Snyder, PA is a dermatologist in Tampa, FL. She currently practices at Florida Skin and Cancer Specialists. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael A Scannon MD PA
    4200 N Armenia Ave Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 877-4811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Sandra Snyder, PA

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1053300723
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Florida
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Northern Illinois University
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sandra Snyder?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sandra Snyder, PA
How would you rate your experience with Sandra Snyder, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sandra Snyder to family and friends

Sandra Snyder's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sandra Snyder

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sandra Snyder, PA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sandra Snyder, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sandra Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Sandra Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Sandra Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Snyder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.