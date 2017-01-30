See All Family Doctors in Yadkinville, NC
Sandra Shaver, FNP

Family Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Sandra Shaver, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yadkinville, NC. 

Sandra Shaver works at Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates in Yadkinville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates
    305 E Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7431
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Sandra Shaver, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1073760377
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Shaver, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Shaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra Shaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Shaver works at Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates in Yadkinville, NC. View the full address on Sandra Shaver’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sandra Shaver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Shaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Shaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Shaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

