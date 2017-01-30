Sandra Shaver, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Shaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Shaver, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yadkinville, NC.
Sandra Shaver works at
Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates305 E Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055 Directions (336) 571-7431
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Excellent, takes time to listen to your concerns, i owe this woman my life. If wasnt for her, my outcome probably wouldnt allow me to be filling out this survey.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1073760377
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Sandra Shaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Shaver accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sandra Shaver using Healthline FindCare.
Sandra Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sandra Shaver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Shaver.
