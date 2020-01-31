Sandra Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Russell, FNP
Overview
Sandra Russell, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Sandra Russell works at
Locations
-
1
Van Van Nguyen MD PA17010 Sugar Pine Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 537-8627
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Russell?
If I could give her a 10+ I would.By far the most tolerant,patient,understanding and so thorough with every visits and or process/procedures.I wish she was still close by but I would forever keep recommending people to her.Her passion for her patients is beyond exceptional
About Sandra Russell, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629349303
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Russell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Russell works at
4 patients have reviewed Sandra Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.