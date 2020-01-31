See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Sandra Russell, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Sandra Russell, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sandra Russell, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Sandra Russell works at Van Van Nguyen MD in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dionnedra Bartley, FNP
Dionnedra Bartley, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Van Van Nguyen MD PA
    17010 Sugar Pine Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 537-8627
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sandra Russell?

    Jan 31, 2020
    If I could give her a 10+ I would.By far the most tolerant,patient,understanding and so thorough with every visits and or process/procedures.I wish she was still close by but I would forever keep recommending people to her.Her passion for her patients is beyond exceptional
    nicole — Jan 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sandra Russell, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Sandra Russell, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sandra Russell to family and friends

    Sandra Russell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sandra Russell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sandra Russell, FNP.

    About Sandra Russell, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629349303
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Russell works at Van Van Nguyen MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Sandra Russell’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Sandra Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Russell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sandra Russell, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.