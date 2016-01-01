Dr. Sandra Reinhold, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinhold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Reinhold, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Reinhold, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Getzville, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2430 N Forest Rd Ste 140, Getzville, NY 14068 Directions (716) 440-5692
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reinhold?
About Dr. Sandra Reinhold, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316099013
Education & Certifications
- Hudson River Regional Psychology Internship Consortium
- Ohio Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinhold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinhold accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinhold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinhold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinhold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinhold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.