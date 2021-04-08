Sandra Randall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Randall, PSY
Overview
Sandra Randall, PSY is a Psychologist in Pasadena, CA.
Locations
- 1 30 N Raymond Ave Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91103 Directions (626) 577-7711
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Randall has been a Godsend during the pandemic. She's helped me with so many complex emotions and life experiences during this challenging time. I'm so glad I found her. She is kind, empathic and reliable. I cannot recommend her more.
About Sandra Randall, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1174705925
