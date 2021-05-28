See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Sandra Pullen, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Sandra Pullen works at Genesis OB/GYN in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Catherine Westerband MD PC
    1871 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 219-8342

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

May 28, 2021
She was very thorough helping me understand my recent endoscopy results and care going forward. One of best medical providers I’ve met in years.
Peg — May 28, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Sandra Pullen, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1053895706
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sandra Pullen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sandra Pullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sandra Pullen works at Genesis OB/GYN in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Sandra Pullen’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Sandra Pullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Pullen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Pullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Pullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

