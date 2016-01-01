Sandra Piedra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Piedra, CNP
Overview
Sandra Piedra, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Sandra Piedra works at
Locations
Rio Grande Medical Group4371 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 532-8900
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Sandra Piedra, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104041870
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Piedra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Piedra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Piedra works at
11 patients have reviewed Sandra Piedra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Piedra.
