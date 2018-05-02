See All Nurse Practitioners in Sunnyvale, CA
Sandra Odenheimer, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sandra Odenheimer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sunnyvale, CA. 

Sandra Odenheimer works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    401 Old San Francisco Rd Fl 2, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7676
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 02, 2018
    I have been with NP Odenheimer for over 10 years now! The wait to see her is never very long and once she sees you, she takes her time to sit with you, listen to your concerns, address them and very thoroughly examine your skin. Prior to seeing her, I had seen a couple of dermatologists for my acne; however, everything they prescribed literally burned the skin off my face. NP Odenheimer was able to correctly identify the problem and prescribe creams that rid me of acne. I highly recommend her!
    SUNNYVALE — May 02, 2018
    Photo: Sandra Odenheimer, NP
    About Sandra Odenheimer, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467528646
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Odenheimer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Odenheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra Odenheimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Odenheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Odenheimer works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Sunnyvale, CA. View the full address on Sandra Odenheimer’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Sandra Odenheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Odenheimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Odenheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Odenheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

