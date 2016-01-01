Sandra Nix has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Nix, MA
Overview
Sandra Nix, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 32118 Paseo Adelanto Ste 10, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (949) 496-6074
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Nix?
About Sandra Nix, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1144266107
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Nix accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Nix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sandra Nix. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Nix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Nix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Nix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.