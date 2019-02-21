See All Counselors in Mt Pleasant, SC
Sandra Nelson, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Sandra Nelson, LPC

Counseling
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sandra Nelson, LPC is a Counselor in Mt Pleasant, SC. 

Sandra Nelson works at Coastal Tides Counseling in Mt Pleasant, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Tides Counseling
    990 Lake Hunter Cir Ste 1A, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 881-4117
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sandra Nelson?

    Feb 21, 2019
    Excellent excellent counselor. You feel so great after leaving Sandy.
    Mount Pleasant, SC — Feb 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sandra Nelson, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Sandra Nelson, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sandra Nelson to family and friends

    Sandra Nelson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sandra Nelson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sandra Nelson, LPC.

    About Sandra Nelson, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003244716
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Nelson works at Coastal Tides Counseling in Mt Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Sandra Nelson’s profile.

    Sandra Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sandra Nelson, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.