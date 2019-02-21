Sandra Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Nelson, LPC
Overview
Sandra Nelson, LPC is a Counselor in Mt Pleasant, SC.
Sandra Nelson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Tides Counseling990 Lake Hunter Cir Ste 1A, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 881-4117
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Nelson?
Excellent excellent counselor. You feel so great after leaving Sandy.
About Sandra Nelson, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1003244716
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Nelson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Nelson works at
Sandra Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.