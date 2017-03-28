Sandra Munn, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Munn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Munn, LCSW
Sandra Munn, LCSW is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cedar City, UT.
Sandra Munn works at
Abbey Road Counseling415 N Main St Ste 104, Cedar City, UT 84721 Directions (435) 586-9521
- Cedar City Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing. We (I) go during some of the most difficult times and I yet to be disappointed. She is great at mediation and is very skilled at staying neutral and seeing through the BS.
About Sandra Munn, LCSW
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1417132655
- Dcfs
- Southern Utah University
Sandra Munn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Munn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Munn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sandra Munn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Munn.
