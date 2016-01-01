See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
Sandra Mellor, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sandra Mellor, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. 

Sandra Mellor works at Hurricane Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


Locations

  1. 1
    Hurricane Clinic
    1215 S Boulder Ave, Tulsa, OK 74119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 631-2974
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sandra Mellor, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396783908
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Mellor, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Mellor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra Mellor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Mellor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Mellor works at Hurricane Clinic in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Sandra Mellor’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sandra Mellor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Mellor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Mellor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Mellor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

