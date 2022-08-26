See All Nurse Practitioners in Plano, TX
Sandra McCoy, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sandra McCoy, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. 

Sandra McCoy works at Believe Bariatrics And Primary Care in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Believe Bariatrics and Primary Care
    2101 Teakwood Ln Ste 300, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 396-4916
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 26, 2022
    I have never had a bad experience with Sandy McCoy she is the best at trying to understand what is best for you to succeed. She does not have a cookie cutter understanding. What works for one person does not always work for the other. She goes out of her way to meet you were you are in your journey. I like that. I like her, I think you will too.
    Sherry P — Aug 26, 2022
    About Sandra McCoy, RN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1083645998
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra McCoy, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra McCoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra McCoy works at Believe Bariatrics And Primary Care in Plano, TX. View the full address on Sandra McCoy’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Sandra McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra McCoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

