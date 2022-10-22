See All Family Doctors in Bolingbrook, IL
Sandra Mazur, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Sandra Mazur, NP

Family Medicine
5 (41)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sandra Mazur, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. 

Sandra Mazur works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Bolingbrook, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Medical Group
    130 N Weber Rd Ste 100, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-5777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(36)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sandra Mazur?

Oct 22, 2022
Fast, nearly no wait. Great team too. Often we see our providers when we're under less than ideal situations, but Sandra and team make it easy and light.
— Oct 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sandra Mazur, NP
How would you rate your experience with Sandra Mazur, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sandra Mazur to family and friends

Sandra Mazur's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sandra Mazur

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sandra Mazur, NP.

About Sandra Mazur, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1588651509
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sandra Mazur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Sandra Mazur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sandra Mazur works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Bolingbrook, IL. View the full address on Sandra Mazur’s profile.

41 patients have reviewed Sandra Mazur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Mazur.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Mazur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Mazur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Sandra Mazur, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.