Sandra Lynch, MS
Sandra Lynch, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Clermont, FL.
Clermont Office17307 Pagonia Rd # 100, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (321) 230-0740
Sandra is really good! She helps lift you up!
About Sandra Lynch, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1700037736
- American University, Wash, Dc
Sandra Lynch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Sandra Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.