Sandra Labo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Labo, LPC
Overview
Sandra Labo, LPC is a Counselor in Littleton, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5912 S Cody St, Littleton, CO 80123 Directions (720) 427-9795
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Labo?
The best experience of my life. Sandi is a gift of a human being and therapist. She has single-handedly saved my life. No exaggeration. I will be forever grateful.
About Sandra Labo, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1205221058
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Labo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Labo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Labo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Labo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Labo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.