Sandra Kozlowski, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (22)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Sandra Kozlowski, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Largo, FL. 

Sandra Kozlowski works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group in Largo, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Clinic
    1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 584-7706
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sandra Kozlowski, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558390955
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Kozlowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Kozlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Kozlowski works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group in Largo, FL. View the full address on Sandra Kozlowski’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Sandra Kozlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Kozlowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Kozlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Kozlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

