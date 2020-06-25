See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Laguna Hills, CA
Sandra Klonsky, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Sandra Klonsky, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sandra Klonsky, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Hills, CA. 

Sandra Klonsky works at Sandra M. Klonsky in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sandra M. Klonsky
    25411 Cabot Rd Ste 107, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 933-6157
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sandra Klonsky?

    Jun 25, 2020
    I have been seeing Sandra for about 3 years. She takes the time to listen and answer my questions. She is very warm, friendly and compassionate. Her advice is always what I need to hear, and sometimes when I visit her, she will say that she thought about me when she read an article or quote and hands me a copy. Before I leave she gives me a few ideas to incorporate into my daily routine, or advice on what to do in a situation I am facing. And the next session she goes over the outcomes with me. I always feel back on track when I leave her office or when we close our teleconference. I highly recommend her!!
    Jenn S. — Jun 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sandra Klonsky, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Sandra Klonsky, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sandra Klonsky to family and friends

    Sandra Klonsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sandra Klonsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sandra Klonsky, MFT.

    About Sandra Klonsky, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124200084
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Klonsky, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Klonsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra Klonsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Klonsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Klonsky works at Sandra M. Klonsky in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Sandra Klonsky’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sandra Klonsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Klonsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Klonsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Klonsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sandra Klonsky, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.