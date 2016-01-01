Sandra Kent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Kent, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sandra Kent, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in West Boylston, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 45 Sterling St Ste 23, West Boylston, MA 01583 Directions (774) 261-8530
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Sandra Kent, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144281734
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Kent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Sandra Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Kent.
