Dr. Sandra Hotz, PHD
Dr. Sandra Hotz, PHD

Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sandra Hotz, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Houston / University Park.

Dr. Hotz works at Sandra L. Hotz Ph.d. PC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sandra L. Hotz Ph.d. PC
    Sandra L. Hotz Ph.d. PC
1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1106, Houston, TX 77002 (713) 751-8899
  2. 2
    950 Echo Ln Ste 335, Houston, TX 77024 (713) 465-7280

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sandra Hotz, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649393562
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Francisco I Perez, Ph.D., Clinical Psychology, Clinical Neuropsychology, Forensic Psychology
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    • University of Houston / University Park
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Hotz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hotz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hotz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hotz works at Sandra L. Hotz Ph.d. PC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hotz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hotz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hotz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hotz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hotz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.