Sandra Hassel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Hassel, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sandra Hassel, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tucson, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4301 E 5th St, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Hassel?
About Sandra Hassel, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1043642754
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Hassel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Hassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Hassel speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Sandra Hassel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Hassel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Hassel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Hassel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.