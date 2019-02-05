Sandra Guardado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sandra Guardado, MA
Overview
Sandra Guardado, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Salinas, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 905 Padre Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 272-2041
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Guardado?
Sandra is absolutely amazing. She listens so well to me and has helped me immensely in my mental health improvement journey. Somedays I feel so out of it but after leaving therapy, I feel more at peace.
About Sandra Guardado, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1295868933
Frequently Asked Questions
Sandra Guardado accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sandra Guardado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Guardado speaks Spanish.
Sandra Guardado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Guardado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Guardado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Guardado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.