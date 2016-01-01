See All Counselors in New York, NY
Overview

Sandra Greenstein, LMHC is a Counselor in New York, NY. 

Sandra Greenstein works at New York Center for Neuropsychological Services in New York, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CareerLife Solutions, Inc.
    19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 831-2613
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
  2. 2
    CareerLife Solutions, Inc.
    520 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 831-2613

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Counseling Services
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Counseling Services

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sandra Greenstein, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023310463
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Psychotherapist, Pride House, Educational Alliance, Nyc
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Greenstein, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Greenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra Greenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Sandra Greenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Greenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Greenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Greenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

