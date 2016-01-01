Overview

Sandra Geubelle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.



Sandra Geubelle works at Renal Medicine Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.