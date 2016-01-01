See All Physicians Assistants in Albuquerque, NM
Sandra Geubelle, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sandra Geubelle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.

Sandra Geubelle works at Renal Medicine Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Medicine Associates Limited Rehabilitation Medicine Associates
    3821 MASTHEAD ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 998-7400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sandra Geubelle, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154474401
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sandra Geubelle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Geubelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sandra Geubelle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sandra Geubelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sandra Geubelle works at Renal Medicine Associates in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Sandra Geubelle’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sandra Geubelle. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Geubelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Geubelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Geubelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

