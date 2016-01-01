Sandra Gerling, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sandra Gerling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sandra Gerling, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sandra Gerling, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA.
Sandra Gerling works at
Locations
-
1
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sandra Gerling?
About Sandra Gerling, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1124054002
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sandra Gerling using Healthline FindCare.
Sandra Gerling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sandra Gerling works at
Sandra Gerling has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sandra Gerling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sandra Gerling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sandra Gerling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.