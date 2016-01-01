See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Sandra Gerling, CNM

Midwifery
1 (1)
Sandra Gerling, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Sandra Gerling works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA.

    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405

About Sandra Gerling, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1124054002
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

